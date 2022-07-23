Capacitors in Series

When capacitors are connected in series, the total or equivalent capacitance (C_eq) is less than the smallest individual capacitor in the series. The formula for calculating the equivalent capacitance of capacitors in series is given by 1/C_eq = 1/C1 + 1/C2 + 1/C3, where C1, C2, and C3 are the capacitances of the individual capacitors. This configuration results in a reduced ability to store charge compared to individual capacitors.