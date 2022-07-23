Series and Parallel Capacitors

Capacitors can be connected in series or parallel, affecting the total capacitance of the circuit. In series, the total capacitance (C_total) is given by 1/C_total = 1/C1 + 1/C2 + ... for each capacitor, resulting in a lower total capacitance. In parallel, the total capacitance is the sum of individual capacitances: C_total = C1 + C2 + .... Knowing how to calculate equivalent capacitance in these configurations is crucial for solving the problem.