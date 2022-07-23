Capacitance

Capacitance is the ability of a capacitor to store charge per unit voltage. It is defined as C = Q/V, where C is capacitance, Q is the charge stored, and V is the voltage across the plates. For parallel-plate capacitors, capacitance can also be calculated using the formula C = ε₀(A/d), where ε₀ is the permittivity of free space, A is the area of the plates, and d is the separation between them.