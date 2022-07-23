What is the capacitance of the two metal spheres shown in FIGURE EX26.22?
A switch that connects a battery to a 10 μF capacitor is closed. Several seconds later you find that the capacitor plates are charged to ±30 μC. What is the emf of the battery?
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Key Concepts
Capacitance
Charge and Voltage Relationship
Electromotive Force (emf)
Two 3.0-cm-diameter aluminum electrodes are spaced 0.50 mm apart. The electrodes are connected to a 100 V battery. What is the capacitance?
A 6 μF capacitor, a 10 μF capacitor, and a 16 μF capacitor are connected in series. What is their equivalent capacitance?
What is the equivalent capacitance of the three capacitors in FIGURE EX26.27?
You need a capacitance of 50 μF, but you don't happen to have a 50 μF capacitor. You do have a 75 μF capacitor. What additional capacitor do you need to produce a total capacitance of 50 μF? Should you join the two capacitors in parallel or in series?
Two 3.0-cm-diameter aluminum electrodes are spaced 0.50 mm apart. The electrodes are connected to a 100 V battery. What is the magnitude of the charge on each electrode?