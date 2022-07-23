Gauss's Law

Gauss's Law states that the electric flux through a closed surface is proportional to the charge enclosed within that surface. It is mathematically expressed as ∮E·dA = Q_enc/ε₀, where E is the electric field, dA is the differential area, Q_enc is the enclosed charge, and ε₀ is the permittivity of free space. This law is essential for deriving the electric field in spherical capacitors and ultimately calculating their capacitance.