Consider a uniformly charged sphere of radius R and total charge Q. The electric field Eout outside the sphere (r≥R) is simply that of a point charge Q. In Chapter 24, we used Gauss’s law to find that the electric field Ein inside the sphere (r≤R) is radially outward with field strength . What is the ratio Vcenter/Vsurface?
An electric dipole at the origin consists of two charges ±q spaced distance s apart along the y-axis. What is the field Ē on the bisecting axis? Does your result agree with Equation 23.11?
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Key Concepts
Electric Dipole
Electric Field
Equation 23.11
Derive Equation 26.33 for the induced surface charge density on the dielectric in a capacitor.
An electric dipole at the origin consists of two charges ±q spaced distance s apart along the y-axis. Assuming s≪x and y, find expressions for Ex and Ey, the components of Ē for a dipole.
Charge is uniformly distributed with charge density ρ inside a very long cylinder of radius R. Find the potential difference between the surface and the axis of the cylinder.
Find an expression for the capacitance of a spherical capacitor, consisting of concentric spherical shells of radii R1 (inner shell) and R2 (outer shell).
An electric dipole at the origin consists of two charges ±q spaced distance s apart along the y-axis. Find an expression for the potential V(x, y) at an arbitrary point in the xy-plane. Your answer will be in terms of q, s, x, and y.