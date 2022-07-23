Step 4: Calculate Vcenter. The electric potential at the center of the sphere (r = 0) is determined by integrating the electric field from infinity to the center. This requires splitting the integral into two parts: one for the region outside the sphere (r ≥ R) and one for the region inside the sphere (r ≤ R). Inside the sphere, the electric field is Ein = (1 / (4πϵ₀)) * (Q / R³) * r. The potential at the center is: Vcenter = -∫[∞ to R] Eout dr - ∫[R to 0] Ein dr.