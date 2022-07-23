An electric dipole at the origin consists of two charges ±q spaced distance s apart along the y-axis. What is the field Ē on the bisecting axis? Does your result agree with Equation 23.11?
Consider a uniformly charged sphere of radius R and total charge Q. The electric field Eout outside the sphere (r≥R) is simply that of a point charge Q. In Chapter 24, we used Gauss’s law to find that the electric field Ein inside the sphere (r≤R) is radially outward with field strength . What is the ratio Vcenter/Vsurface?
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Key Concepts
Gauss's Law
Electric Field
Electric Potential
An electric dipole at the origin consists of two charges ±q spaced distance s apart along the y-axis. Assuming s≪x and y, find expressions for Ex and Ey, the components of Ē for a dipole.
Charge is uniformly distributed with charge density ρ inside a very long cylinder of radius R. Find the potential difference between the surface and the axis of the cylinder.
Each capacitor in FIGURE CP26.83 has capacitance C. What is the equivalent capacitance between points a and b?
Find an expression for the capacitance of a spherical capacitor, consisting of concentric spherical shells of radii R1 (inner shell) and R2 (outer shell).
A spherical capacitor with a 1.0 mm gap between the shells has a capacitance of 100 pF. What are the diameters of the two spheres?