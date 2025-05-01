Derive Equation 26.33 for the induced surface charge density on the dielectric in a capacitor.
A vacuum-insulated parallel-plate capacitor with plate separation d has capacitance C0. What is the capacitance if an insulator with dielectric constant κ and thickness d/2 is slipped between the electrodes without changing the plate separation?
Key Concepts
Capacitance
Dielectric Material
Effective Capacitance with Dielectric
High-frequency signals are often transmitted along a coaxial cable, such as the one shown in FIGURE P26.68. For example, the cable TV hookup coming into your home is a coaxial cable. The signal is carried on a wire of radius R1 while the outer conductor of radius R2 is grounded (i.e., at V=0 V). An insulating material fills the space between them, and an insulating plastic coating goes around the outside. Evaluate the capacitance per meter of a cable having R1=0.50 mm and R2=3.0 mm.
An electric dipole at the origin consists of two charges ±q spaced distance s apart along the y-axis. Assuming s≪x and y, find expressions for Ex and Ey, the components of Ē for a dipole.
An electric dipole at the origin consists of two charges ±q spaced distance s apart along the y-axis. Find an expression for the potential V(x, y) at an arbitrary point in the xy-plane. Your answer will be in terms of q, s, x, and y.
The current that charges a capacitor transfers energy that is stored in the capacitor's electric field. Consider a 2.0 μF capacitor, initially uncharged, that is storing energy at a constant 200 W rate. What is the capacitor voltage 2.0 μs after charging begins?
The label rubbed off one of the capacitors you are using to build a circuit. To find out its capacitance, you place it in series with a 10 μF capacitor and connect them to a 9.0 V battery. Using your voltmeter, you measure 6.0 V across the unknown capacitor. What is the unknown capacitor's capacitance?