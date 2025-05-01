Effective Capacitance with Dielectric

When a dielectric is partially inserted into a capacitor, the effective capacitance can be calculated by considering the capacitor as two capacitors in series: one with the dielectric and one without. In this case, if the dielectric occupies half the distance (d/2), the capacitance can be expressed as a combination of the capacitance of the dielectric-filled section and the air-filled section, leading to a new effective capacitance that reflects the contributions of both regions.