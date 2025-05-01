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Ch 26: Potential and Field
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 26: Potential and FieldProblem 71
Chapter 26, Problem 71

A vacuum-insulated parallel-plate capacitor with plate separation d has capacitance C0. What is the capacitance if an insulator with dielectric constant κ and thickness d/2 is slipped between the electrodes without changing the plate separation?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by recalling the formula for the capacitance of a parallel-plate capacitor: C = εd, where ε is the permittivity of the material between the plates and d is the plate separation.
When a dielectric material with dielectric constant κ is introduced, the permittivity becomes ε0κ, where ε0 is the permittivity of free space. For this problem, the dielectric occupies half the separation distance (d2), while the other half remains vacuum.
Treat the system as two capacitors in series: one with the dielectric (capacitance C1) and one with vacuum (capacitance C2). The equivalent capacitance for capacitors in series is given by 1C = 1C1 + 1C2.
Calculate C1 for the region with the dielectric: C1 = κε0A2d. Similarly, calculate C2 for the vacuum region: C2 = ε0A2d.
Substitute C1 and C2 into the series capacitance formula to find the equivalent capacitance: C = ε0Ad2κκ

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Capacitance

Capacitance is the ability of a capacitor to store electric charge per unit voltage. It is defined as C = Q/V, where C is capacitance, Q is the charge stored, and V is the voltage across the plates. The capacitance of a parallel-plate capacitor in a vacuum is given by C₀ = ε₀A/d, where ε₀ is the permittivity of free space, A is the area of the plates, and d is the separation between them.
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Capacitors & Capacitance (Intro)

Dielectric Material

A dielectric material is an insulating substance that can be polarized by an electric field, which affects the capacitor's ability to store charge. When a dielectric with a dielectric constant κ is introduced into a capacitor, it increases the capacitance by a factor of κ, as it reduces the electric field within the capacitor. The thickness of the dielectric also plays a role in determining the effective capacitance.
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Effective Capacitance with Dielectric

When a dielectric is partially inserted into a capacitor, the effective capacitance can be calculated by considering the capacitor as two capacitors in series: one with the dielectric and one without. In this case, if the dielectric occupies half the distance (d/2), the capacitance can be expressed as a combination of the capacitance of the dielectric-filled section and the air-filled section, leading to a new effective capacitance that reflects the contributions of both regions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Derive Equation 26.33 for the induced surface charge density on the dielectric in a capacitor.

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Textbook Question

High-frequency signals are often transmitted along a coaxial cable, such as the one shown in FIGURE P26.68. For example, the cable TV hookup coming into your home is a coaxial cable. The signal is carried on a wire of radius R1 while the outer conductor of radius R2 is grounded (i.e., at V=0 V). An insulating material fills the space between them, and an insulating plastic coating goes around the outside. Evaluate the capacitance per meter of a cable having R1=0.50 mm and R2=3.0 mm.

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Textbook Question

An electric dipole at the origin consists of two charges ±q spaced distance s apart along the y-axis. Assuming s≪x and y, find expressions for Ex and Ey, the components of Ē for a dipole.

39
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Textbook Question

An electric dipole at the origin consists of two charges ±q spaced distance s apart along the y-axis. Find an expression for the potential V(x, y) at an arbitrary point in the xy-plane. Your answer will be in terms of q, s, x, and y.

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Textbook Question

The current that charges a capacitor transfers energy that is stored in the capacitor's electric field. Consider a 2.0 μF capacitor, initially uncharged, that is storing energy at a constant 200 W rate. What is the capacitor voltage 2.0 μs after charging begins?

128
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Textbook Question

The label rubbed off one of the capacitors you are using to build a circuit. To find out its capacitance, you place it in series with a 10 μF capacitor and connect them to a 9.0 V battery. Using your voltmeter, you measure 6.0 V across the unknown capacitor. What is the unknown capacitor's capacitance?

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