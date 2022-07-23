An electric dipole at the origin consists of two charges ±q spaced distance s apart along the y-axis. What is the field Ē on the bisecting axis? Does your result agree with Equation 23.11?
An electric dipole at the origin consists of two charges ±q spaced distance s apart along the y-axis. Find an expression for the potential V(x, y) at an arbitrary point in the xy-plane. Your answer will be in terms of q, s, x, and y.
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Key Concepts
Electric Potential
Electric Dipole
Coordinate System in Physics
Derive Equation 26.33 for the induced surface charge density on the dielectric in a capacitor.
An electric dipole at the origin consists of two charges ±q spaced distance s apart along the y-axis. Assuming s≪x and y, find expressions for Ex and Ey, the components of Ē for a dipole.
A vacuum-insulated parallel-plate capacitor with plate separation d has capacitance C0. What is the capacitance if an insulator with dielectric constant κ and thickness d/2 is slipped between the electrodes without changing the plate separation?
Charge is uniformly distributed with charge density ρ inside a very long cylinder of radius R. Find the potential difference between the surface and the axis of the cylinder.
The current that charges a capacitor transfers energy that is stored in the capacitor's electric field. Consider a 2.0 μF capacitor, initially uncharged, that is storing energy at a constant 200 W rate. What is the capacitor voltage 2.0 μs after charging begins?