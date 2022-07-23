Capacitance

Capacitance is the ability of a capacitor to store electric charge per unit voltage. It is measured in farads (F) and is defined as the ratio of the charge (Q) stored on one plate of the capacitor to the voltage (V) across the plates, expressed as C = Q/V. In this question, the 2.0 μF capacitor indicates its capacitance, which is crucial for determining how much charge it can store as it charges.