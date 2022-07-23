Approximation for s ≪ x and y

The condition s ≪ x and y implies that the distance between the charges (s) is much smaller than the distances from the dipole to the point of interest (x and y). This allows for simplifications in the calculations of the electric field components, as higher-order terms can be neglected. This approximation is essential for deriving the expressions for Ex and Ey in a dipole's electric field.