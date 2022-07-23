The electric field in a region of space is Ex = −1000x2 V/m, where x is in meters. What is the potential difference between xi = −20 cm and xf = 30 cm?
Use the on-axis potential of a charged disk from Chapter 25 to find the on-axis electric field of a charged disk.
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Key Concepts
Electric Potential
Electric Field
Gauss's Law
Engineers discover that the electric potential between two electrodes can be modeled as V(x)=V0ln(1+x/d) , where V0 is a constant, x is the distance from the first electrode in the direction of the second, and d is the distance between the electrodes. What is the electric field strength midway between the electrodes?
The electric field in a region of space is V/m , where x and y are in m. The zero of electric potential is at the origin. What are (a) the electric field and (b) the electric potential at the point (x,y)=(2.0 m, 1.0 m)? Hint: The potential difference is the same along any path connecting two points.
An infinitely long cylinder of radius R has linear charge density λ. The potential on the surface of the cylinder is V0, and the electric field outside the cylinder is Er = λ/2πϵ0r . Find the potential relative to the surface at a point that is distance r from the axis, assuming r>R.
The electric potential in a region of space is V=(150x2 − 200y2)V, where x and y are in meters. What are the strength and direction of the electric field at (x, y)=(2.0 m, 2.0 m)? Give the direction as an angle cw or ccw (specify which) from the positive x-axis.
The electric field in a region of space is Ex = −1000x^2 V/m, where x is in meters. Graph Ex versus x over the region −1 m ≤ x ≤1 m.