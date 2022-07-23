Engineers discover that the electric potential between two electrodes can be modeled as V(x)=V0ln(1+x/d) , where V0 is a constant, x is the distance from the first electrode in the direction of the second, and d is the distance between the electrodes. What is the electric field strength midway between the electrodes?
The electric field in a region of space is V/m , where x and y are in m. The zero of electric potential is at the origin. What are (a) the electric field and (b) the electric potential at the point (x,y)=(2.0 m, 1.0 m)? Hint: The potential difference is the same along any path connecting two points.
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Key Concepts
Electric Field
Electric Potential
Potential Difference
Two positive point charges q are located on the y-axis at y = ±a. Your answer to part d shows that an electron experiences a linear restoring force, so it will undergo simple harmonic motion. What is the oscillation frequency in GHz for an electron moving between two 1.0 nC charges separated by 2.0 mm?
The electric potential in a region of space is V=(150x2 − 200y2)V, where x and y are in meters. What are the strength and direction of the electric field at (x, y)=(2.0 m, 2.0 m)? Give the direction as an angle cw or ccw (specify which) from the positive x-axis.
Use the on-axis potential of a charged disk from Chapter 25 to find the on-axis electric field of a charged disk.
Two positive point charges q are located on the y-axis at y = ±a. Symmetry dictates that the electric field along the x-axis has only an x-component: Ey=Ez=0. Find an expression for Ex if x≪a.
Two positive point charges q are located on the y-axis at y = ±a. Write an expression for the electric potential at position x on the x-axis.