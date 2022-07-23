Electric Potential Difference

The electric potential difference (ΔV) between two points in an electric field is the work done per unit charge in moving a charge from one point to another. It can be calculated by integrating the electric field over the distance between the two points. In this problem, we need to find the potential difference between xi = -20 cm and xf = 30 cm, which involves evaluating the integral of the electric field expression over the specified limits.