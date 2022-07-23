Drift Speed

Drift speed refers to the average velocity that charged particles, such as electrons, attain due to an electric field. In a conductor, this speed is typically very small, as it represents the net movement of electrons in the direction of the electric field, despite their random thermal motion. Drift speed can be calculated using the formula v_d = I/(nqA), where I is the current, n is the charge carrier density, q is the charge of an electron, and A is the cross-sectional area.