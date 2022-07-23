Textbook Question
The electron drift speed is 2.0 X 10⁻⁴ m/s in a metal with a mean time between collisions of 5.0 x 10⁻¹⁴. What is the electric field strength?
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The electron drift speed is 2.0 X 10⁻⁴ m/s in a metal with a mean time between collisions of 5.0 x 10⁻¹⁴. What is the electric field strength?
The electron drift speed in a 1.0-mm-diameter gold wire is 5.0 x 10⁻⁵ m/s. How long does it take 1 mole of electrons to flow through a cross section of the wire?
The mean time between collisions for electrons in a gold wire is 25 fs, where 1 fs = 1 femtosecond = 10⁻¹⁵ s. How many times does the electron collide with an ion while moving this distance?
The mean time between collisions for electrons in a gold wire is 25 fs, where 1 fs = 1 femtosecond = 10⁻¹⁵ s. What is the electron drift speed in a 35 mV/m electric field?