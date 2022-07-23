Textbook Question
The electron drift speed is 2.0 X 10⁻⁴ m/s in a metal with a mean time between collisions of 5.0 x 10⁻¹⁴. What is the electric field strength?
1504
views
The electron drift speed is 2.0 X 10⁻⁴ m/s in a metal with a mean time between collisions of 5.0 x 10⁻¹⁴. What is the electric field strength?
1.0 x 10²⁰ electrons flow through a cross section of a 2.0-mm-diameter iron wire in 5.0 s. What is the electron drift speed?
The mean time between collisions for electrons in a gold wire is 25 fs, where 1 fs = 1 femtosecond = 10⁻¹⁵ s. What is the electron drift speed in a 35 mV/m electric field?