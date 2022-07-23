Current

Current is the rate of flow of electric charge in a circuit, measured in amperes (A). It can be calculated using the formula I = nAvq, where n is the charge carrier density, A is the cross-sectional area, and q is the charge of an electron. Knowing the current allows us to determine how long it takes for a specific amount of charge, such as 1 mole of electrons, to pass through a given cross-section of the wire.