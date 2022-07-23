Understand the relationship between the drift speed, electric field, and mean time between collisions. The drift speed \(v_d\) is related to the electric field \(E\) through the equation \(v_d = \mu E\), where \(\mu\) is the mobility of the electrons. Mobility \(\mu\) can be expressed as \(\mu = \frac{e \tau}{m}\), where \(e\) is the charge of an electron, \(\tau\) is the mean time between collisions, and \(m\) is the mass of an electron.