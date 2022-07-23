Resistivity

Resistivity is a material property that quantifies how strongly a given material opposes the flow of electric current. It is denoted by the symbol ρ (rho) and is measured in ohm-meters (Ω·m). The resistivity of a material, combined with its dimensions, allows for the calculation of resistance using the formula R = ρ * (L/A), where L is the length and A is the cross-sectional area of the wire. This concept is essential for identifying the material based on the measured current and voltage.