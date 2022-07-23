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Ch 27: Current and Resistance
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 27: Current and ResistanceProblem 56b
Chapter 27, Problem 56b

A hollow metal cylinder has inner radius a, outer radius b, length L, and conductivity σ. The current I is radially outward from the inner surface to the outer surface. Evaluate the electric field strength at the inner and outer surfaces of an iron cylinder if a=1.0 cm, b=2.5 cm, L=10 cm, and I=25 A.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: The current flows radially outward through the hollow cylindrical conductor. The electric field strength at the inner and outer surfaces can be determined using Ohm's law in its differential form, which relates the current density, electric field, and conductivity.
Step 1: Write down the formula for current density (J). The current density is given by: J=I/A, where I is the current and A is the cross-sectional area through which the current flows. For a hollow cylinder, the cross-sectional area at a radius r is: A=2πrL, where L is the length of the cylinder.
Step 2: Relate the electric field to the current density using Ohm's law. Ohm's law in its differential form is: E=J/σ, where E is the electric field strength, J is the current density, and σ is the conductivity of the material.
Step 3: Calculate the electric field at the inner surface (r = a). Substitute r=a into the expressions for A and J, then use Ohm's law to find E at the inner surface.
Step 4: Calculate the electric field at the outer surface (r = b). Similarly, substitute r=b into the expressions for A and J, then use Ohm's law to find E at the outer surface.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ohm's Law

Ohm's Law states that the current (I) flowing through a conductor between two points is directly proportional to the voltage (V) across the two points and inversely proportional to the resistance (R) of the conductor. This relationship can be expressed as V = IR. In the context of the hollow cylinder, understanding Ohm's Law is essential for calculating the electric field and voltage drop across the material.
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Electric Field in Conductors

The electric field (E) within a conductor is related to the current density (J) and conductivity (σ) by the equation J = σE. In a cylindrical conductor, the electric field can be determined by analyzing the radial symmetry and the distribution of current. This concept is crucial for evaluating the electric field strength at the inner and outer surfaces of the hollow cylinder.
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Current Density

Current density (J) is defined as the amount of electric current flowing per unit area of a cross-section of the conductor. For a hollow cylinder, the current density can be expressed as J = I/A, where A is the cross-sectional area through which the current flows. Understanding current density is important for calculating the electric field and analyzing how the current is distributed across the cylinder's surfaces.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The resistivity of a metal increases slightly with increased temperature. This can be expressed as ρ=ρ₀[1+α(T−T₀)] , where T₀ is a reference temperature, usually 20°C, and α is the temperature coefficient of resistivity. For copper, α=3.9×10−3 °C−1. Suppose a 2.5-m-long, 0.40-mm-diameter copper wire is connected across the terminals of a 1.5 V ideal battery. What is the current in the wire at 20°C?

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Textbook Question

You need to design a 1.0 A fuse that 'blows' if the current exceeds 1.0 A. The fuse material in your stockroom melts at a current density of 500 A/cm2. What diameter wire of this material will do the job?

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Textbook Question

The total amount of charge in coulombs that has entered a wire at time t is given by the expression Q=4t−t2, where t is in seconds and t≥0. Graph I versus t for the interval 0≤t≤4 s.

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Textbook Question

The total amount of charge in coulombs that has entered a wire at time t is given by the expression Q=4t−t2, where t is in seconds and t≥0. Find an expression for the current in the wire at time .

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Electrical engineers sometimes use a wire's conductance, G=σA/L, instead of its resistance. A 1.5 A current flows through the wire of part b. What is the potential difference between the ends of the wire?

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Textbook Question

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