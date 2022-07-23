The resistivity of a metal increases slightly with increased temperature. This can be expressed as ρ=ρ₀[1+α(T−T₀)] , where T₀ is a reference temperature, usually 20°C, and α is the temperature coefficient of resistivity. For copper, α=3.9×10−3 °C−1. Suppose a 2.5-m-long, 0.40-mm-diameter copper wire is connected across the terminals of a 1.5 V ideal battery. What is the current in the wire at 20°C?