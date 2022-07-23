You need to design a 1.0 A fuse that 'blows' if the current exceeds 1.0 A. The fuse material in your stockroom melts at a current density of 500 A/cm2. What diameter wire of this material will do the job?
The resistivity of a metal increases slightly with increased temperature. This can be expressed as ρ=ρ₀[1+α(T−T₀)] , where T₀ is a reference temperature, usually 20°C, and α is the temperature coefficient of resistivity. For copper, α=3.9×10−3 °C−1. Suppose a 2.5-m-long, 0.40-mm-diameter copper wire is connected across the terminals of a 1.5 V ideal battery. What is the current in the wire at 20°C?
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Key Concepts
Resistivity
Ohm's Law
Temperature Coefficient of Resistivity
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