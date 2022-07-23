The resistivity of a metal increases slightly with increased temperature. This can be expressed as ρ=ρ₀[1+α(T−T₀)] , where T₀ is a reference temperature, usually 20°C, and α is the temperature coefficient of resistivity. For copper, α=3.9×10−3 °C−1. Suppose a 2.5-m-long, 0.40-mm-diameter copper wire is connected across the terminals of a 1.5 V ideal battery. What is the current in the wire at 20°C?
You need to design a 1.0 A fuse that 'blows' if the current exceeds 1.0 A. The fuse material in your stockroom melts at a current density of 500 A/cm2. What diameter wire of this material will do the job?
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Key Concepts
Current and Current Density
Ohm's Law
Cross-sectional Area of a Wire
A hollow metal cylinder has inner radius a, outer radius b, length L, and conductivity σ. The current I is radially outward from the inner surface to the outer surface. Evaluate the electric field strength at the inner and outer surfaces of an iron cylinder if a=1.0 cm, b=2.5 cm, L=10 cm, and I=25 A.
The total amount of charge in coulombs that has entered a wire at time t is given by the expression Q=4t−t2, where t is in seconds and t≥0. Find an expression for the current in the wire at time .
Electrical engineers sometimes use a wire's conductance, G=σA/L, instead of its resistance. A 1.5 A current flows through the wire of part b. What is the potential difference between the ends of the wire?
Variations in the resistivity of blood can give valuable clues about changes in various properties of the blood. Suppose a medical device inserts microelectrodes into a 1.5-mm-diameter vein at positions 5.0 cm apart. What is the blood resistivity if a 9.0 V potential difference causes a 230 μA current through the blood in the vein?
Electrical engineers sometimes use a wire's conductance, G=σA/L, instead of its resistance. What is the conductance of a 5.4-cm-long, 0.15-mm-diameter tungsten wire?