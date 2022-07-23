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Ch 27: Current and Resistance
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 27: Current and ResistanceProblem 58a
Chapter 27, Problem 58a

The total amount of charge in coulombs that has entered a wire at time t is given by the expression Q=4t−t2, where t is in seconds and t≥0. Find an expression for the current in the wire at time .

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The relationship between current (I) and charge (Q) is given by the formula: I=dQdt. This means the current is the time derivative of the charge.
The given expression for charge is Q=4t-t2. To find the current, differentiate this expression with respect to time (t).
Apply the power rule of differentiation to each term in the expression for Q. For the first term, 4t, the derivative is 4. For the second term, t2, the derivative is 2t.
Combine the results of the differentiation. The derivative of Q with respect to t is: I=4-2t.
Thus, the expression for the current in the wire at time t is I=4-2t. This expression can now be used to calculate the current at any specific time t, provided t ≥ 0.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Charge

Electric charge is a fundamental property of matter that causes it to experience a force when placed in an electromagnetic field. It is measured in coulombs (C) and can be positive or negative. In the context of the question, the total charge Q in the wire is expressed as a function of time, indicating how charge accumulates over time.
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Current

Electric current is the rate at which electric charge flows through a conductor, typically measured in amperes (A). It can be calculated as the derivative of charge with respect to time, I = dQ/dt. Understanding how to derive the current from the charge function is essential for solving the problem presented.
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Differentiation

Differentiation is a mathematical process used to find the rate at which a quantity changes. In physics, it is often used to derive relationships between variables, such as finding current from charge. In this case, applying differentiation to the charge function Q = 4t - t² will yield the expression for current as a function of time.
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Related Practice
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The total amount of charge in coulombs that has entered a wire at time t is given by the expression Q=4t−t2, where t is in seconds and t≥0. Graph I versus t for the interval 0≤t≤4 s.

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