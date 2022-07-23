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Ch 27: Current and Resistance
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 27: Current and ResistanceProblem 44b
Chapter 27, Problem 44b

Thermistors, resistors whose resistance is a sensitive function of temperature, are widely used in industry and consumer devices to measure temperature. The resistance of a thermistor at temperature T can be modeled as R=R₀exp[β(1/T−1/T₀)], where T₀ is a reference temperature, the temperatures are in K, and β is a constant with units of K. Suppose you connect a thermistor to a 10.0 V battery and measure the current through it at different temperatures. At 25.0°C, which you select as your reference temperature, the current is 10.0 mA. Raising the temperature to 30.0°C causes the current to increase to 12.5 mA. What is the value of β?

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Step 1: Start by converting the given temperatures from Celsius to Kelvin. Use the formula T(K) = T(°C) + 273.15. For the reference temperature T₀ = 25.0°C, calculate T₀ in Kelvin. Similarly, calculate T for 30.0°C.
Step 2: Write down the given resistance-temperature relationship for the thermistor: R = R₀exp[β(1/T − 1/T₀)]. Note that the resistance R can be related to the current I and voltage V using Ohm's Law: R = V/I. Use this to express R₀ and R in terms of the given currents and voltage.
Step 3: Calculate R₀ at the reference temperature T₀ using Ohm's Law: R₀ = V/I₀, where I₀ is the current at T₀ (10.0 mA). Similarly, calculate R at T = 30.0°C using R = V/I, where I is the current at 30.0°C (12.5 mA).
Step 4: Substitute the values of R₀, R, T, and T₀ into the resistance-temperature equation: R = R₀exp[β(1/T − 1/T₀)]. Take the natural logarithm of both sides to linearize the equation: ln(R/R₀) = β(1/T − 1/T₀).
Step 5: Solve for β by isolating it in the equation: β = ln(R/R₀) / (1/T − 1/T₀). Substitute the calculated values of R, R₀, T, and T₀ into this equation to determine β.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Thermistors

Thermistors are temperature-sensitive resistors that exhibit a significant change in resistance with temperature variations. They are commonly used in temperature measurement and control applications. The resistance of a thermistor decreases with an increase in temperature for NTC (Negative Temperature Coefficient) thermistors, which is the type referenced in the question.

Exponential Resistance Model

The resistance of a thermistor can be modeled using the equation R = R₀exp[β(1/T - 1/T₀)], where R₀ is the resistance at the reference temperature T₀, and β is a material-specific constant. This model illustrates how resistance changes exponentially with temperature, allowing for precise temperature measurements based on current flow through the thermistor.
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Ohm's Law

Ohm's Law states that the current (I) flowing through a conductor between two points is directly proportional to the voltage (V) across the two points and inversely proportional to the resistance (R) of the conductor, expressed as V = IR. This principle is essential for analyzing the current through the thermistor when connected to a voltage source, as it allows for the calculation of resistance based on measured current and voltage.
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