A sculptor has asked you to help electroplate gold onto a brass statue. You know that the charge carriers in the ionic solution are singly charged gold ions, and you've calculated that you must deposit 0.50 g of gold to reach the necessary thickness. How much current do you need, in mA, to plate the statue in 3.0 hours?
Thermistors, resistors whose resistance is a sensitive function of temperature, are widely used in industry and consumer devices to measure temperature. The resistance of a thermistor at temperature T can be modeled as R=R₀exp[β(1/T−1/T₀)], where T₀ is a reference temperature, the temperatures are in K, and β is a constant with units of K. Suppose you connect a thermistor to a 10.0 V battery and measure the current through it at different temperatures. At 25.0°C, which you select as your reference temperature, the current is 10.0 mA. Raising the temperature to 30.0°C causes the current to increase to 12.5 mA. What is the value of β?
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Key Concepts
Thermistors
Exponential Resistance Model
Ohm's Law
The electron beam inside an old television picture tube is 0.40 mm in diameter and carries a current of 50 μA. This electron beam impinges on the inside of the picture tube screen. How many electrons strike the screen each second?
The resistance of a very fine aluminum wire with a 10 μm ×10 μm square cross section is 1000 Ω . A 1000 Ω resistor is made by wrapping this wire in a spiral around a 3.0-mm-diameter glass core. How many turns of wire are needed?
Variations in the resistivity of blood can give valuable clues about changes in various properties of the blood. Suppose a medical device inserts microelectrodes into a 1.5-mm-diameter vein at positions 5.0 cm apart. What is the blood resistivity if a 9.0 V potential difference causes a 230 μA current through the blood in the vein?
Electrical engineers sometimes use a wire's conductance, G=σA/L, instead of its resistance. What is the conductance of a 5.4-cm-long, 0.15-mm-diameter tungsten wire?
The biochemistry that takes place inside cells depends on various elements, such as sodium, potassium, and calcium, that are dissolved in water as ions. These ions enter cells through narrow pores in the cell membrane known as ion channels. Each ion channel, which is formed from a specialized protein molecule, is selective for one type of ion. Measurements with microelectrodes have shown that a 0.30-nm-diameter potassium ion (K+) channel carries a current of 1.8 pA. How many potassium ions pass through if the ion channel opens for 1.0 ms?