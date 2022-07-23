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Ch 27: Current and Resistance
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 27: Current and ResistanceProblem 42
Chapter 27, Problem 42

A sculptor has asked you to help electroplate gold onto a brass statue. You know that the charge carriers in the ionic solution are singly charged gold ions, and you've calculated that you must deposit 0.50 g of gold to reach the necessary thickness. How much current do you need, in mA, to plate the statue in 3.0 hours?

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Determine the number of moles of gold to be deposited. Use the molar mass of gold (Au), which is approximately 197 g/mol. The formula to calculate moles is: \( n = \frac{m}{M} \), where \( m \) is the mass of gold (0.50 g) and \( M \) is the molar mass of gold.
Calculate the total charge required to deposit the gold. Since each gold ion (\( Au^+ \)) carries a charge of \( 1e \) (the elementary charge, \( e = 1.602 \times 10^{-19} \ \text{C} \)), the total charge \( Q \) can be found using \( Q = n \cdot N_A \cdot e \), where \( N_A \) is Avogadro's number (\( 6.022 \times 10^{23} \ \text{mol}^{-1} \)).
Convert the total charge \( Q \) into current \( I \) using the relationship \( I = \frac{Q}{t} \), where \( t \) is the time in seconds. First, convert the given time of 3.0 hours into seconds by multiplying by 3600 (since there are 3600 seconds in an hour).
Substitute the values of \( Q \) and \( t \) into the formula \( I = \frac{Q}{t} \) to calculate the current in amperes (A).
Convert the current from amperes to milliamperes (mA) by multiplying the result by 1000 (since 1 A = 1000 mA).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrolysis

Electrolysis is a chemical process that uses electrical energy to drive a non-spontaneous reaction. In the context of electroplating, it involves passing an electric current through an ionic solution, causing metal ions to migrate and deposit onto a conductive surface. Understanding electrolysis is crucial for determining how much current is needed to deposit a specific mass of metal, such as gold, onto the statue.

Faraday's Laws of Electrolysis

Faraday's Laws of Electrolysis quantify the relationship between the amount of substance deposited during electrolysis and the electric charge passed through the solution. The first law states that the mass of a substance deposited is directly proportional to the total electric charge. This principle is essential for calculating the current required to deposit a specific mass of gold in a given time frame.
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Current and Time Relationship

The relationship between current, charge, and time is described by the equation Q = I × t, where Q is the total charge, I is the current, and t is the time in seconds. This relationship allows us to determine the necessary current to achieve a desired charge over a specified duration, which is critical for solving the problem of how much current is needed to electroplate the brass statue in 3.0 hours.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The electron beam inside an old television picture tube is 0.40 mm in diameter and carries a current of 50 μA. This electron beam impinges on the inside of the picture tube screen. How many electrons strike the screen each second?

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Thermistors, resistors whose resistance is a sensitive function of temperature, are widely used in industry and consumer devices to measure temperature. The resistance of a thermistor at temperature T can be modeled as R=R₀exp[β(1/T−1/T₀)], where T₀ is a reference temperature, the temperatures are in K, and β is a constant with units of K. Suppose you connect a thermistor to a 10.0 V battery and measure the current through it at different temperatures. At 25.0°C, which you select as your reference temperature, the current is 10.0 mA. Raising the temperature to 30.0°C causes the current to increase to 12.5 mA. What is the value of β?

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Textbook Question

The resistance of a very fine aluminum wire with a 10 μm ×10 μm square cross section is 1000 Ω . A 1000 Ω resistor is made by wrapping this wire in a spiral around a 3.0-mm-diameter glass core. How many turns of wire are needed?

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Variations in the resistivity of blood can give valuable clues about changes in various properties of the blood. Suppose a medical device inserts microelectrodes into a 1.5-mm-diameter vein at positions 5.0 cm apart. What is the blood resistivity if a 9.0 V potential difference causes a 230 μA current through the blood in the vein?

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Textbook Question

FIGURE EX27.35 is a current-versus-potential-difference graph for a material. What is the material's resistance?

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