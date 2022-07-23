A sculptor has asked you to help electroplate gold onto a brass statue. You know that the charge carriers in the ionic solution are singly charged gold ions, and you've calculated that you must deposit 0.50 g of gold to reach the necessary thickness. How much current do you need, in mA, to plate the statue in 3.0 hours?
The resistance of a very fine aluminum wire with a 10 μm ×10 μm square cross section is 1000 Ω . A 1000 Ω resistor is made by wrapping this wire in a spiral around a 3.0-mm-diameter glass core. How many turns of wire are needed?
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Key Concepts
Resistance
Ohm's Law
Inductance and Coil Turns
The electron beam inside an old television picture tube is 0.40 mm in diameter and carries a current of 50 μA. This electron beam impinges on the inside of the picture tube screen. How many electrons strike the screen each second?
Thermistors, resistors whose resistance is a sensitive function of temperature, are widely used in industry and consumer devices to measure temperature. The resistance of a thermistor at temperature T can be modeled as R=R₀exp[β(1/T−1/T₀)], where T₀ is a reference temperature, the temperatures are in K, and β is a constant with units of K. Suppose you connect a thermistor to a 10.0 V battery and measure the current through it at different temperatures. At 25.0°C, which you select as your reference temperature, the current is 10.0 mA. Raising the temperature to 30.0°C causes the current to increase to 12.5 mA. What is the value of β?
The electric field inside a 30-cm-long copper wire is 5.0 mV/m. What is the potential difference between the ends of the wire?
How long must a 0.60-mm-diameter aluminum wire be to have a 0.50 A current when connected to the terminals of a 1.5 V flashlight battery?
FIGURE EX27.35 is a current-versus-potential-difference graph for a material. What is the material's resistance?