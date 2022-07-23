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Ch 27: Current and Resistance
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 27: Current and ResistanceProblem 50
Chapter 27, Problem 50

Variations in the resistivity of blood can give valuable clues about changes in various properties of the blood. Suppose a medical device inserts microelectrodes into a 1.5-mm-diameter vein at positions 5.0 cm apart. What is the blood resistivity if a 9.0 V potential difference causes a 230 μA current through the blood in the vein?

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Step 1: Recall the formula for resistance in terms of resistivity: \( R = \frac{\rho \cdot L}{A} \), where \( R \) is the resistance, \( \rho \) is the resistivity, \( L \) is the length of the conductor (in this case, the vein), and \( A \) is the cross-sectional area of the conductor.
Step 2: Use Ohm's Law to find the resistance \( R \): \( R = \frac{V}{I} \), where \( V \) is the potential difference (9.0 V) and \( I \) is the current (230 μA or \( 230 \times 10^{-6} \) A). Substitute the given values into this formula to calculate \( R \).
Step 3: Calculate the cross-sectional area \( A \) of the vein. The vein is cylindrical, so \( A = \pi r^2 \), where \( r \) is the radius of the vein. The diameter is given as 1.5 mm, so \( r = \frac{1.5}{2} \) mm = 0.75 mm = \( 0.75 \times 10^{-3} \) m. Substitute this value into the formula for \( A \).
Step 4: Rearrange the resistivity formula \( \rho = \frac{R \cdot A}{L} \) to solve for \( \rho \). Here, \( L \) is the distance between the electrodes, which is given as 5.0 cm = 0.05 m. Substitute the values of \( R \), \( A \), and \( L \) into this formula.
Step 5: Perform the calculations to find the resistivity \( \rho \). Ensure all units are consistent (e.g., meters for length, square meters for area, ohms for resistance) before substituting into the formula.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Resistivity

Resistivity is a material property that quantifies how strongly a given material opposes the flow of electric current. It is defined as the resistance of a unit cube of the material and is typically measured in ohm-meters (Ω·m). In biological contexts, such as blood, resistivity can vary due to factors like temperature, composition, and cellular structure, making it a useful parameter for diagnosing health conditions.
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Ohm's Law

Ohm's Law is a fundamental principle in electrical engineering and physics that relates voltage (V), current (I), and resistance (R) in a circuit. It states that V = I × R, meaning the voltage across a conductor is directly proportional to the current flowing through it, with resistance as the proportionality constant. This law is essential for calculating resistivity when the voltage and current are known.
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Geometric Factors in Resistance

The resistance of a cylindrical conductor, such as a blood vessel, depends on its length and cross-sectional area. The formula for resistance (R) is R = ρ(L/A), where ρ is resistivity, L is the length of the conductor, and A is its cross-sectional area. In this case, the diameter of the vein and the distance between the electrodes are crucial for determining the effective resistance and, consequently, the resistivity of the blood.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A sculptor has asked you to help electroplate gold onto a brass statue. You know that the charge carriers in the ionic solution are singly charged gold ions, and you've calculated that you must deposit 0.50 g of gold to reach the necessary thickness. How much current do you need, in mA, to plate the statue in 3.0 hours?

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Textbook Question

Thermistors, resistors whose resistance is a sensitive function of temperature, are widely used in industry and consumer devices to measure temperature. The resistance of a thermistor at temperature T can be modeled as R=R₀exp[β(1/T−1/T₀)], where T₀ is a reference temperature, the temperatures are in K, and β is a constant with units of K. Suppose you connect a thermistor to a 10.0 V battery and measure the current through it at different temperatures. At 25.0°C, which you select as your reference temperature, the current is 10.0 mA. Raising the temperature to 30.0°C causes the current to increase to 12.5 mA. What is the value of β?

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Textbook Question

You need to design a 1.0 A fuse that 'blows' if the current exceeds 1.0 A. The fuse material in your stockroom melts at a current density of 500 A/cm2. What diameter wire of this material will do the job?

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Textbook Question

Electrical engineers sometimes use a wire's conductance, G=σA/L, instead of its resistance. A 1.5 A current flows through the wire of part b. What is the potential difference between the ends of the wire?

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Textbook Question

Electrical engineers sometimes use a wire's conductance, G=σA/L, instead of its resistance. What is the conductance of a 5.4-cm-long, 0.15-mm-diameter tungsten wire?

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Textbook Question

The biochemistry that takes place inside cells depends on various elements, such as sodium, potassium, and calcium, that are dissolved in water as ions. These ions enter cells through narrow pores in the cell membrane known as ion channels. Each ion channel, which is formed from a specialized protein molecule, is selective for one type of ion. Measurements with microelectrodes have shown that a 0.30-nm-diameter potassium ion (K+) channel carries a current of 1.8 pA. How many potassium ions pass through if the ion channel opens for 1.0 ms?

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