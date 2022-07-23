The total amount of charge in coulombs that has entered a wire at time t is given by the expression Q=4t−t2, where t is in seconds and t≥0. Graph I versus t for the interval 0≤t≤4 s.
What diameter should the nichrome wire in FIGURE P27.62 be in order for the electric field strength to be the same in both wires?
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Key Concepts
Electric Field Strength
Resistivity and Conductivity
Current Density
An aluminum wire consists of the three segments shown in FIGURE P27.64. The current in the top segment is 10 A. For each of these three segments, find the current density J. Place your results in a table for easy viewing.
The current supplied by a battery slowly decreases as the battery runs down. Suppose that the current as a function of time is . What is the total number of electrons transported from the positive electrode to the negative electrode by the charge escalator from the time the battery is first used until it is completely dead?
The total amount of charge that has entered a wire at time t is given by the expression , where t is in seconds and t≥0. What is the maximum value of the current?
An aluminum wire consists of the three segments shown in FIGURE P27.64. The current in the top segment is 10 A. For each of these three segments, find the drift velocity vd. Place your results in a table for easy viewing.
The two wires in FIGURE P27.63 are made of the same material. What is the electron drift speed in the 2.0-mm-diameter segment of the wire?