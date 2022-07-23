Current Density

Current density is defined as the amount of electric current flowing per unit area of a cross-section of a conductor. It is represented by the symbol J and is measured in amperes per square meter (A/m²). The current density is directly related to the electric field strength and the material's conductivity, which means that to achieve the same electric field strength in both wires, the current density must be equal, necessitating a specific diameter for the nichrome wire.