You've decided to protect your house by placing a 5.0-m-tall iron lightning rod next to the house. The top is sharpened to a point and the bottom is in good contact with the ground. From your research, you've learned that lightning bolts can carry up to 50 kA of current and last up to 50 μs. You don't want the potential difference between the top and bottom of the lightning rod to exceed 100 V. What minimum diameter must the rod have?
An aluminum wire consists of the three segments shown in FIGURE P27.64. The current in the top segment is 10 A. For each of these three segments, find the current density J. Place your results in a table for easy viewing.
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Key Concepts
Current Density
Ohm's Law
Cross-Sectional Area
You've decided to protect your house by placing a 5.0-m-tall iron lightning rod next to the house. The top is sharpened to a point and the bottom is in good contact with the ground. From your research, you've learned that lightning bolts can carry up to 50 kA of current and last up to 50 μs. How much charge is delivered by a lightning bolt with these parameters?
The current supplied by a battery slowly decreases as the battery runs down. Suppose that the current as a function of time is . What is the total number of electrons transported from the positive electrode to the negative electrode by the charge escalator from the time the battery is first used until it is completely dead?
What diameter should the nichrome wire in FIGURE P27.62 be in order for the electric field strength to be the same in both wires?
An aluminum wire consists of the three segments shown in FIGURE P27.64. The current in the top segment is 10 A. For each of these three segments, find the drift velocity vd. Place your results in a table for easy viewing.
The two wires in FIGURE P27.63 are made of the same material. What is the electron drift speed in the 2.0-mm-diameter segment of the wire?