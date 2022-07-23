Draw a circuit diagram for the circuit of FIGURE EX28.2.

Textbook Question
Draw a graph of the potential as a function of the distance traveled through the circuit, traveling cw from V = 0 V at the lower left corner.
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Draw a graph of the potential as a function of the distance traveled through the circuit, traveling cw from V = 0 V at the lower left corner.
Draw a circuit diagram for the circuit of FIGURE EX28.1.
The five identical bulbs in FIGURE EX28.11 are all glowing. The battery is ideal. What is the order of brightness of the bulbs, from brightest to dimmest? Some may be equal.
A 60 W lightbulb and a 100 W lightbulb are placed in the circuit shown in FIGURE EX28.9. Both bulbs are glowing. Which bulb is brighter? Or are they equally bright?