Power Dissipation in Resistors

The power dissipated by a resistor (or bulb) in an electrical circuit is given by the formula P = I^2R, where I is the current through the resistor and R is its resistance. For identical bulbs, the brightness is proportional to the power they dissipate; thus, understanding how current divides in series and parallel circuits is crucial for determining which bulbs will be brighter or dimmer.