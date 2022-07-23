Draw a circuit diagram for the circuit of FIGURE EX28.2.
Ch 28: Fundamentals of Circuits
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 28, Problem 11
The five identical bulbs in FIGURE EX28.11 are all glowing. The battery is ideal. What is the order of brightness of the bulbs, from brightest to dimmest? Some may be equal.
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1
Analyze the circuit diagram in FIGURE EX28.11 to identify how the bulbs are connected (series, parallel, or a combination). This will help determine the current and voltage distribution across each bulb.
Recall that the brightness of a bulb is proportional to the power it dissipates, which can be expressed as \( P = I^2 R \) or \( P = \frac{V^2}{R} \), where \( I \) is the current through the bulb, \( V \) is the voltage across it, and \( R \) is the resistance of the bulb.
Determine the equivalent resistance of the circuit by simplifying the series and parallel combinations of the bulbs. This will allow you to calculate the total current supplied by the battery.
Using the total current and the rules for current and voltage distribution in series and parallel circuits, calculate the current through and voltage across each bulb. This will help you compare their power outputs.
Rank the bulbs in order of brightness based on their power outputs, noting that bulbs with the same current and voltage will have equal brightness.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Series and Parallel Circuits
In electrical circuits, components can be arranged in series or parallel configurations. In a series circuit, the same current flows through all components, leading to equal brightness if the components are identical. In a parallel circuit, each component receives the full voltage of the battery, which can result in brighter bulbs since they operate independently.
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Ohm's Law
Ohm's Law states that the current (I) through a conductor between two points is directly proportional to the voltage (V) across the two points and inversely proportional to the resistance (R) of the conductor. This relationship helps determine how voltage and resistance affect the brightness of bulbs, as brightness is related to the power (P = IV) consumed by each bulb.
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Power Dissipation in Resistors
The power dissipated by a resistor (or bulb) in an electrical circuit is given by the formula P = I^2R, where I is the current through the resistor and R is its resistance. For identical bulbs, the brightness is proportional to the power they dissipate; thus, understanding how current divides in series and parallel circuits is crucial for determining which bulbs will be brighter or dimmer.
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Related Practice
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