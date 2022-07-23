Textbook Question
Draw a circuit diagram for the circuit of FIGURE EX28.2.
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Draw a circuit diagram for the circuit of FIGURE EX28.2.
Draw a circuit diagram for the circuit of FIGURE EX28.1.
The five identical bulbs in FIGURE EX28.11 are all glowing. The battery is ideal. What is the order of brightness of the bulbs, from brightest to dimmest? Some may be equal.
A 60 W lightbulb and a 100 W lightbulb are placed in the circuit shown in FIGURE EX28.9. Both bulbs are glowing. Which bulb is brighter? Or are they equally bright?
A 100 W (120 V) incandescent lightbulb contains a 7.0-cm-long tungsten filament. The high-temperature resistivity of tungsten is 9.0 x 10⁻⁷ Ωm. What is the diameter of the filament?