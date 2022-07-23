Textbook Question
Draw a circuit diagram for the circuit of FIGURE EX28.2.
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Draw a circuit diagram for the circuit of FIGURE EX28.2.
Draw a graph of the potential as a function of the distance traveled through the circuit, traveling cw from V = 0 V at the lower left corner.
Draw a circuit diagram for the circuit of FIGURE EX28.1.
A typical American family uses 1000 kWh of electricity a month. What is the average current in the 120 V power line to the house?
The five identical bulbs in FIGURE EX28.11 are all glowing. The battery is ideal. What is the order of brightness of the bulbs, from brightest to dimmest? Some may be equal.
A 100 W (120 V) incandescent lightbulb contains a 7.0-cm-long tungsten filament. The high-temperature resistivity of tungsten is 9.0 x 10⁻⁷ Ωm. What is the diameter of the filament?