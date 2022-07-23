Step 3: Analyze the circuit configuration. If the bulbs are connected in series, the current through both bulbs will be the same. In this case, the bulb with higher resistance (60 W bulb) will have a larger voltage drop across it, making it brighter. If the bulbs are connected in parallel, the voltage across both bulbs will be the same, and the bulb with higher power rating (100 W bulb) will be brighter.