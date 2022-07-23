Resistance of a Wire

The resistance (R) of a wire can be calculated using the formula R = ρ(L/A), where ρ is the resistivity, L is the length of the wire, and A is the cross-sectional area. For a cylindrical wire, the cross-sectional area can be determined using the diameter. Since the resistivity varies along the length of the wire in this problem, the total resistance will need to be calculated by integrating the resistivity function over the length of the wire.