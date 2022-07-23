What is the value of resistor R in FIGURE EX28.16?
A typical American family uses 1000 kWh of electricity a month. What is the average current in the 120 V power line to the house?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Electric Power
Current
Voltage
Many electric companies use time-of-day pricing in which electricity costs more during hours of high demand. Suppose electricity costs \(0.21/kWh from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; \)0.09/kWh at all other times. What is the annual cost of electricity for a 2.5 kW industrial pump that runs 24 hours a day?
The five identical bulbs in FIGURE EX28.11 are all glowing. The battery is ideal. What is the order of brightness of the bulbs, from brightest to dimmest? Some may be equal.
A 60 W lightbulb and a 100 W lightbulb are placed in the circuit shown in FIGURE EX28.9. Both bulbs are glowing. Which bulb is brighter? Or are they equally bright?
A typical American family uses 1000 kWh of electricity a month. On average, what is the resistance of a household?
A 100 W (120 V) incandescent lightbulb contains a 7.0-cm-long tungsten filament. The high-temperature resistivity of tungsten is 9.0 x 10⁻⁷ Ωm. What is the diameter of the filament?