An infinitely wide flat sheet of charge flows out of the figure in FIGURE CP29.83. The current per unit width along the sheet (amps per meter) is given by the linear current density Js. Find the magnetic field strength at distance d above or below the current sheet.
A long, straight conducting wire of radius R has a nonuniform current density J = J₀r/R, where J₀ is a constant. The wire carries total current I. Find an expression for the magnetic field strength inside the wire at radius r.
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Key Concepts
Current Density
Ampère's Law
Magnetic Field Inside a Conductor
A scientist measuring the resistivity of a new metal alloy left her ammeter in another lab, but she does have a magnetic field probe. So she creates a 6.5-m-long, 2.0-mm-diameter wire of the material, connects it to a 1.5 V battery, and measures a 3.0 mT magnetic field 1.0 mm from the surface of the wire. What is the material's resistivity?
FIGURE CP29.79 is an edge view of a 2.0 kg square loop, 2.5 m on each side, with its lower edge resting on a frictionless, horizontal surface. A 25 A current is flowing around the loop in the direction shown. What is the strength of a uniform, horizontal magnetic field for which the loop is in static equilibrium at the angle shown?
Determine the field strength at the center of a current-carrying square loop having sides of length 2R.