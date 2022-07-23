Simplify the Biot-Savart law for the geometry of the square loop. At the center of the square, the distance from each segment to the center is the same, and the angle subtended by the wire at the center is symmetric. The magnetic field due to one side of the square is given by: B = ( 2 μ I / ( π R 2 ) where R is the distance from the center to the midpoint of the wire.