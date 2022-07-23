Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to calculate the resistivity (ρ) of the material. Resistivity is related to the resistance (R) of the wire by the formula: ρ = R A / L , where A is the cross-sectional area of the wire and L is its length. To find R, we will use Ohm's law: V = I R , where V is the voltage and I is the current. The current I can be determined using the magnetic field created by the wire.