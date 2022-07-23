An infinitely wide flat sheet of charge flows out of the figure in FIGURE CP29.83. The current per unit width along the sheet (amps per meter) is given by the linear current density Js. Find the magnetic field strength at distance d above or below the current sheet.
FIGURE CP29.79 is an edge view of a 2.0 kg square loop, 2.5 m on each side, with its lower edge resting on a frictionless, horizontal surface. A 25 A current is flowing around the loop in the direction shown. What is the strength of a uniform, horizontal magnetic field for which the loop is in static equilibrium at the angle shown?
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Key Concepts
Magnetic Force on a Current-Carrying Conductor
Static Equilibrium
Torque
A long, straight conducting wire of radius R has a nonuniform current density J = J₀r/R, where J₀ is a constant. The wire carries total current I. Find an expression for the magnetic field strength inside the wire at radius r.
A scientist measuring the resistivity of a new metal alloy left her ammeter in another lab, but she does have a magnetic field probe. So she creates a 6.5-m-long, 2.0-mm-diameter wire of the material, connects it to a 1.5 V battery, and measures a 3.0 mT magnetic field 1.0 mm from the surface of the wire. What is the material's resistivity?
A wire along the x-axis carries current I in the negative x-direction through the magnetic field . Find an expression for the net torque on the wire about the point x = 0.
Determine the field strength at the center of a current-carrying square loop having sides of length 2R.
An electromagnetic rail gun uses magnetic forces to launch projectiles. FIGURE P29.76 shows a 10-cm-long, 10 g metal wire that can slide without friction along 1.0-m-long horizontal rails. The rails are connected to a 300 V source, and a 0.10 T magnetic field fills the space between the rails. Each rail has linear resistivity ⋋ = 0.10 Ω/m, which means that the resistance is ⋋ multiplied by the length of rail through which current flows. Assume that the sliding wire and the left end, where the voltage source is, have zero resistance. The wire is initially placed at x₀ = 5.0 cm then the switch is closed. What is the wire's speed as it leaves the rails?