Torque

Torque is a measure of the rotational force acting on an object and is calculated as τ = r * F * sin(φ), where τ is the torque, r is the distance from the pivot point to the point of force application, F is the force, and φ is the angle between the force vector and the lever arm. In this scenario, the torque generated by the magnetic force on the loop must be balanced by the torque due to the weight of the loop to maintain static equilibrium.