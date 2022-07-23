Radio astronomers detect electromagnetic radiation at 45 MHz from an interstellar gas cloud. They suspect this radiation is emitted by electrons spiraling in a magnetic field. What is the magnetic field strength inside the gas cloud?
To five significant figures, what are the cyclotron frequencies in a 3.0000 T magnetic field of the ions (a) O₂⁺, (b) N₂⁺, and (c) CO⁺? The atomic masses are shown in the table; the mass of the missing electron is less than 0.001 u and is not relevant at this level of precision. Although N₂⁺ and CO⁺ both have a nominal molecular mass of 28, they are easily distinguished by virtue of their slightly different cyclotron frequencies. Use the following constants: 1 u = 1.6605 x 10⁻²⁷ kg, e = 1.6022 x 10⁻¹⁹ C.
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Key Concepts
Cyclotron Frequency
Atomic Mass Unit (u)
Magnetic Field Strength
The value of the line integral of around the closed path in FIGURE EX29.21 is 1.38 x 10-5 T m. What are the direction (into or out of the figure) and magnitude of I3?
The two 10-cm-long parallel wires in FIGURE EX29.33 are separated by 5.0 mm. For what value of the resistor R will the force between the two wires be 5.4 x 10⁻⁵ N?
A proton moves in the magnetic field B = 0.50 î T with a speed of 1.0 x 10⁷ m/s in the directions shown in FIGURE EX29.27. For each, what is magnetic force F on the proton? Give your answers in component form.
The microwaves in a microwave oven are produced in a special tube called a magnetron. The electrons orbit the magnetic field at 2.4 GHz, and as they do so they emit 2.4 GHz electromagnetic waves. What is the magnetic field strength?
The Hall voltage across a conductor in a 55 mT magnetic field is 1.9 μV. When used with the same current in a different magnetic field, the voltage across the conductor is 2.8 μV. What is the strength of the second field?