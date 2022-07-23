Lorentz Force

The Lorentz force describes the force experienced by a charged particle moving through a magnetic field. It is given by the equation \\vec{F} = q(\\vec{v} \times \\vec{B})\\, where \\vec{F} is the force, \\vec{v} is the velocity of the particle, \\vec{B} is the magnetic field, and q is the charge of the particle. The direction of the force is determined by the right-hand rule, which states that if you point your fingers in the direction of \\vec{v} and curl them towards \\vec{B}, your thumb will point in the direction of \\vec{F}.