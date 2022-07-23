What is the magnetic field strength at the center of the semicircle in FIGURE P29.53?
The toroid of FIGURE P29.54 is a coil of wire wrapped around a doughnut-shaped ring (a torus). Toroidal magnetic fields are used to confine fusion plasmas. Is a toroidal magnetic field a uniform field? Explain.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Toroidal Magnetic Field
Uniform Magnetic Field
Magnetic Field Strength Variation
The heart produces a weak magnetic field that can be used to diagnose certain heart problems. It is a dipole field produced by a current loop in the outer layers of the heart. What is the magnitude of the heart's magnetic dipole moment?
A long, hollow wire has inner radius R₁ and outer radius R₂. The wire carries current I uniformly distributed across the area of the wire. Use Ampère's law to find an expression for the magnetic field strength in the three regions 0 < r < R₁, R₁ < r < R₂, and R₂ < r.
The earth's magnetic field, with a magnetic dipole moment of 8.0 x 1022 A m2, is generated by currents within the molten iron of the earth's outer core. Suppose we model the core current as a 3000-km-diameter current loop made from a 1000-km-diameter 'wire.' The loop diameter is measured from the centers of this very fat wire. What is the current density J in the current loop?
A proton moving in a uniform magnetic field with experiences force . A second proton with experiences in the same field. What is ? Give your answer as a magnitude and an angle measured counter-clockwise from the -axis.
A flat, circular disk of radius R is uniformly charged with total charge Q. The disk spins at angular velocity ω about an axis through its center. What is the magnetic field strength at the center of the disk?