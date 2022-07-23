What is the magnetic field strength at the center of the semicircle in FIGURE P29.53?
A flat, circular disk of radius R is uniformly charged with total charge Q. The disk spins at angular velocity ω about an axis through its center. What is the magnetic field strength at the center of the disk?
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Key Concepts
Magnetic Field Due to a Current
Angular Velocity
Charge Density
The heart produces a weak magnetic field that can be used to diagnose certain heart problems. It is a dipole field produced by a current loop in the outer layers of the heart. What is the magnitude of the heart's magnetic dipole moment?
A long, hollow wire has inner radius R₁ and outer radius R₂. The wire carries current I uniformly distributed across the area of the wire. Use Ampère's law to find an expression for the magnetic field strength in the three regions 0 < r < R₁, R₁ < r < R₂, and R₂ < r.
The toroid of FIGURE P29.54 is a coil of wire wrapped around a doughnut-shaped ring (a torus). Toroidal magnetic fields are used to confine fusion plasmas. Is a toroidal magnetic field a uniform field? Explain.
A proton moving in a uniform magnetic field with experiences force . A second proton with experiences in the same field. What is ? Give your answer as a magnitude and an angle measured counter-clockwise from the -axis.
An electron in a cathode-ray tube is accelerated through a potential difference of 10 kV, then passes through the 2.0-cm-wide region of uniform magnetic field in FIGURE P29.60. What field strength will deflect the electron by 10°?