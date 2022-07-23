Magnetic Field Outside a Conductor

For regions outside a current-carrying conductor (R₂ < r), the magnetic field can be determined by treating the entire current as if it were concentrated at the center. The magnetic field strength decreases with distance from the wire and is given by B = (μ₀I)/(2πr), where r is the distance from the center of the wire. This behavior is a consequence of the symmetry of the current distribution and the application of Ampère's Law.