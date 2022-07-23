Skip to main content
Ch 29: The Magnetic Field
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 29: The Magnetic FieldProblem 57
Chapter 29, Problem 57

A long, hollow wire has inner radius R₁ and outer radius R₂. The wire carries current I uniformly distributed across the area of the wire. Use Ampère's law to find an expression for the magnetic field strength in the three regions 0 < r < R₁, R₁ < r < R₂, and R₂ < r.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Use Ampère's law, which states that the line integral of the magnetic field **B** around a closed loop is equal to μ₀ times the total current enclosed by the loop: ∮B·dl = μ₀I_enclosed. This will be applied to each of the three regions separately.
For the region 0 < r < R₁ (inside the hollow part of the wire): Since there is no current enclosed within this region (the current is distributed only in the conducting shell between R₁ and R₂), I_enclosed = 0. Substituting this into Ampère's law gives B = 0 in this region.
For the region R₁ < r < R₂ (inside the conducting shell): The current enclosed by a circular Amperian loop of radius r is proportional to the area of the loop within the conducting region. The current density J is given by J = I / (π(R₂² - R₁²)). The enclosed current is then I_enclosed = J × π(r² - R₁²). Substituting this into Ampère's law and solving for B gives B = (μ₀I(r² - R₁²)) / (2πr(R₂² - R₁²)).
For the region r > R₂ (outside the wire): The total current enclosed by an Amperian loop of radius r is the entire current I, since all the current is within the wire. Substituting I_enclosed = I into Ampère's law and solving for B gives B = μ₀I / (2πr).
Summarize the results: The magnetic field strength in the three regions is as follows: (1) B = 0 for 0 < r < R₁, (2) B = (μ₀I(r² - R₁²)) / (2πr(R₂² - R₁²)) for R₁ < r < R₂, and (3) B = μ₀I / (2πr) for r > R₂.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ampère's Law

Ampère's Law relates the integrated magnetic field around a closed loop to the electric current passing through that loop. Mathematically, it is expressed as ∮B·dl = μ₀I_enc, where B is the magnetic field, dl is a differential length element along the loop, μ₀ is the permeability of free space, and I_enc is the enclosed current. This law is fundamental for analyzing magnetic fields in systems with symmetry, such as wires carrying current.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:20
Gauss' Law

Magnetic Field Inside a Conductor

In a conductor carrying a uniform current, the magnetic field varies with distance from the center. For a hollow wire, the magnetic field is zero inside the inner radius (0 < r < R₁) since there is no enclosed current. Between the inner and outer radii (R₁ < r < R₂), the magnetic field can be calculated using Ampère's Law, considering the current enclosed by the Amperian loop.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:43
Electric Fields in Conductors

Magnetic Field Outside a Conductor

For regions outside a current-carrying conductor (R₂ < r), the magnetic field can be determined by treating the entire current as if it were concentrated at the center. The magnetic field strength decreases with distance from the wire and is given by B = (μ₀I)/(2πr), where r is the distance from the center of the wire. This behavior is a consequence of the symmetry of the current distribution and the application of Ampère's Law.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:43
Electric Fields in Conductors
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the magnetic field strength at the center of the semicircle in FIGURE P29.53?

339
views
Textbook Question

An antiproton (same properties as a proton except that q = -e) is moving in the combined electric and magnetic fields of FIGURE P29.61. What are the magnitude and direction of the antiproton's acceleration at this instant?

300
views
Textbook Question

The toroid of FIGURE P29.54 is a coil of wire wrapped around a doughnut-shaped ring (a torus). Toroidal magnetic fields are used to confine fusion plasmas. Is a toroidal magnetic field a uniform field? Explain.

240
views
Textbook Question

A proton moving in a uniform magnetic field with v1=(1.00×106i^)m/s\(\vec{v}\)_1 = (1.00 \(\times\) 10^6\,\(\hat{i}\))\,\(\text{m/s}\) experiences force F1=(1.20×1016k^)N\(\vec{F}\)_1 = (1.20 \(\times\) 10^{-16}\,\(\hat{k}\))\,\(\text{N}\). A second proton with v2=(2.0×106j^)m/s\(\vec{v}\)_2 = (2.0 \(\times\) 10^6\,\(\hat{j}\))\,\(\text{m/s}\) experiences F2=(4.16×1016k^)N\(\vec{F}\)_2 = (-4.16 \(\times\) 10^{-16}\,\(\hat{k}\))\,\(\text{N}\) in the same field. What is B\(\vec{B}\)? Give your answer as a magnitude and an angle measured counter-clockwise from the +x+x-axis.

335
views
Textbook Question

A flat, circular disk of radius R is uniformly charged with total charge Q. The disk spins at angular velocity ω about an axis through its center. What is the magnetic field strength at the center of the disk?

224
views
Textbook Question

An electron in a cathode-ray tube is accelerated through a potential difference of 10 kV, then passes through the 2.0-cm-wide region of uniform magnetic field in FIGURE P29.60. What field strength will deflect the electron by 10°?

426
views