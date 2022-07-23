Biot-Savart Law

The Biot-Savart Law provides a mathematical description of the magnetic field generated by a current-carrying conductor. It states that the magnetic field dB at a point in space is directly proportional to the current I, the length element dl of the conductor, and the sine of the angle between dl and the line connecting the element to the point, divided by the square of the distance r from the element to the point. This law is essential for calculating the magnetic field due to complex current configurations.