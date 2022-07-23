A small bar magnet experiences a 0.020 N m torque when the axis of the magnet is at 45° to a 0.10 T magnetic field. What is the magnitude of its magnetic dipole moment?
Find an expression for the magnetic field strength at the center (point P) of the circular arc in FIGURE P29.45.
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Key Concepts
Magnetic Field
Biot-Savart Law
Circular Arc
The heart produces a weak magnetic field that can be used to diagnose certain heart problems. It is a dipole field produced by a current loop in the outer layers of the heart. What is the magnitude of the heart's magnetic dipole moment?
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