An equilateral triangle 8.0 cm on a side is in a 5.0 mT uniform magnetic field. The magnetic flux through the triangle is 6.0 μWb. What is the angle between the magnetic field and an axis perpendicular to the plane of the triangle?
FIGURE EX30.13 shows a 10-cm-diameter loop in three different magnetic fields. The loop's resistance is 0.20 Ω. For each, what are the size and direction of the induced current?
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Key Concepts
Faraday's Law of Electromagnetic Induction
Lenz's Law
Ohm's Law
CALC A 5.0-cm-diameter coil has 20 turns and a resistance of 0.50 Ω. A magnetic field perpendicular to the coil is B = 0.020t + 0.010t2, where B is in tesla and t is in seconds. Find an expression for the induced current I(t) as a function of time.
FIGURE EX30.8 shows a 2.0-cm-diameter solenoid passing through the center of a 6.0-cm-diameter loop. The magnetic field inside the solenoid is 0.20 T. What is the magnitude of the magnetic flux through the loop when it is perpendicular to the solenoid and when it is tilted at a 60° angle?
A solenoid is wound as shown in FIGURE EX30.9. Is there an induced current as magnet 2 is moved away from the solenoid? If so, what is the current direction through resistor R?
A 1000-turn coil of wire 1.0 cm in diameter is in a magnetic field that increases from 0.10 T to 0.30 T in 10 ms. The axis of the coil is parallel to the field. What is the emf of the coil?
CALC A 5.0-cm-diameter coil has 20 turns and a resistance of 0.50 Ω. A magnetic field perpendicular to the coil is B = 0.020t + 0.010t2, where B is in tesla and t is in seconds. Evaluate I at t = 5 s and t = 10 s.