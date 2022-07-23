Magnetic Flux

Magnetic flux (Φ) is a measure of the quantity of magnetism, taking into account the strength and the extent of a magnetic field over a given area. It is calculated as Φ = B·A·cos(θ), where B is the magnetic field strength, A is the area of the coil, and θ is the angle between the magnetic field and the normal to the surface of the coil. Understanding magnetic flux is crucial for determining how it changes over time, which directly affects the induced EMF and current.