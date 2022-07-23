FIGURE EX30.13 shows a 10-cm-diameter loop in three different magnetic fields. The loop's resistance is 0.20 Ω. For each, what are the size and direction of the induced current?
CALC A 5.0-cm-diameter coil has 20 turns and a resistance of 0.50 Ω. A magnetic field perpendicular to the coil is B = 0.020t + 0.010t2, where B is in tesla and t is in seconds. Find an expression for the induced current I(t) as a function of time.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Faraday's Law of Electromagnetic Induction
Ohm's Law
Magnetic Flux
A solenoid is wound as shown in FIGURE EX30.9. Is there an induced current as magnet 2 is moved away from the solenoid? If so, what is the current direction through resistor R?
FIGURE EX30.19 shows the current as a function of time through a 20-cm-long, 4.0-cm-diameter solenoid with 400 turns. Draw a graph of the induced electric field strength as a function of time at a point 1.0 cm from the axis of the solenoid.
A 1000-turn coil of wire 1.0 cm in diameter is in a magnetic field that increases from 0.10 T to 0.30 T in 10 ms. The axis of the coil is parallel to the field. What is the emf of the coil?
CALC A 5.0-cm-diameter coil has 20 turns and a resistance of 0.50 Ω. A magnetic field perpendicular to the coil is B = 0.020t + 0.010t2, where B is in tesla and t is in seconds. Evaluate I at t = 5 s and t = 10 s.
The magnetic field inside a 5.0-cm-diameter solenoid is 2.0 T and decreasing at 4.0 T/s. What is the electric field strength inside the solenoid at a point (a) on the axis and (b) 2.0 cm from the axis?