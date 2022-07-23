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Ch 30: Electromagnetic Induction
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 30: Electromagnetic InductionProblem 17b
Chapter 30, Problem 17b

CALC A 5.0-cm-diameter coil has 20 turns and a resistance of 0.50 Ω. A magnetic field perpendicular to the coil is B = 0.020t + 0.010t2, where B is in tesla and t is in seconds. Evaluate I at t = 5 s and t = 10 s.

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Step 1: Calculate the area of the coil. The coil has a diameter of 5.0 cm, so the radius is 2.5 cm or 0.025 m. The area of the coil is given by the formula A = πr². Substitute the radius into the formula to find the area.
Step 2: Determine the magnetic flux through the coil. Magnetic flux (Φ) is given by Φ = N * B * A, where N is the number of turns, B is the magnetic field, and A is the area of the coil. Substitute the values for N, B, and A into the formula. Note that B is a function of time, B = 0.020t + 0.010t².
Step 3: Find the rate of change of magnetic flux (dΦ/dt). Differentiate the expression for Φ with respect to time t. Use the product rule if necessary, as B is time-dependent.
Step 4: Calculate the induced electromotive force (EMF) using Faraday's law of induction. Faraday's law states that EMF = -dΦ/dt. Substitute the result from Step 3 into this formula.
Step 5: Determine the current (I) in the coil using Ohm's law. Ohm's law states that I = EMF / R, where R is the resistance of the coil. Substitute the values for EMF and R to find the current at t = 5 s and t = 10 s.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Faraday's Law of Electromagnetic Induction

Faraday's Law states that a change in magnetic flux through a coil induces an electromotive force (EMF) in the coil. The induced EMF is proportional to the rate of change of the magnetic flux, which can be calculated using the formula EMF = -dΦ/dt, where Φ is the magnetic flux. This principle is fundamental for understanding how coils generate current when exposed to changing magnetic fields.
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Ohm's Law

Ohm's Law relates the voltage (V), current (I), and resistance (R) in an electrical circuit, expressed as V = IR. This law is crucial for calculating the current flowing through the coil once the induced EMF is known. By rearranging the formula, we can find the current as I = V/R, allowing us to determine how the resistance of the coil affects the current generated by the induced EMF.
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Magnetic Flux

Magnetic flux (Φ) is defined as the product of the magnetic field (B) and the area (A) through which it passes, taking into account the angle (θ) between the field lines and the normal to the surface: Φ = B·A·cos(θ). In this problem, the magnetic field varies with time, which affects the flux through the coil and is essential for calculating the induced EMF and resulting current at specific times.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

FIGURE EX30.13 shows a 10-cm-diameter loop in three different magnetic fields. The loop's resistance is 0.20 Ω. For each, what are the size and direction of the induced current?

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Textbook Question

CALC A 5.0-cm-diameter coil has 20 turns and a resistance of 0.50 Ω. A magnetic field perpendicular to the coil is B = 0.020t + 0.010t2, where B is in tesla and t is in seconds. Find an expression for the induced current I(t) as a function of time.

1948
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Textbook Question

FIGURE EX30.19 shows the current as a function of time through a 20-cm-long, 4.0-cm-diameter solenoid with 400 turns. Draw a graph of the induced electric field strength as a function of time at a point 1.0 cm from the axis of the solenoid.

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Textbook Question

A 12-cm-diameter, 1.0-m-long solenoid is wound with 2000 turns of superconducting wire. When the magnet is turned on, the current increases from 0 to Imax in 2.5 s. At t = 1.0 s, the induced electric field midway between the axis and the windings is 7.5×10−3 V/m. What is the solenoid's steady magnetic field strength?

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Textbook Question

A 1000-turn coil of wire 1.0 cm in diameter is in a magnetic field that increases from 0.10 T to 0.30 T in 10 ms. The axis of the coil is parallel to the field. What is the emf of the coil?

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Textbook Question

The magnetic field inside a 5.0-cm-diameter solenoid is 2.0 T and decreasing at 4.0 T/s. What is the electric field strength inside the solenoid at a point (a) on the axis and (b) 2.0 cm from the axis?

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