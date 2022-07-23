Magnetic Flux

Magnetic flux (Φ) is defined as the product of the magnetic field (B) and the area (A) through which it passes, taking into account the angle (θ) between the field lines and the normal to the surface: Φ = B·A·cos(θ). In this problem, the magnetic field varies with time, which affects the flux through the coil and is essential for calculating the induced EMF and resulting current at specific times.