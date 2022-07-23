Magnetic Flux

Magnetic flux (Φ) is a measure of the quantity of magnetism, taking into account the strength and the extent of a magnetic field. It is defined as the product of the magnetic field (B) and the area (A) through which the field lines pass, given by Φ = B · A · cos(θ), where θ is the angle between the magnetic field lines and the normal to the surface. In this case, since the coil's axis is parallel to the field, θ is 0 degrees.