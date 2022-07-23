Impulse and Momentum

Impulse is defined as the change in momentum of an object when a force is applied over a period of time. It can be calculated using the formula Impulse = FΔt, where F is the force and Δt is the time duration. In this scenario, the impulse on the loop can be determined from the Lorentz force acting on it, leading to a change in its momentum and ultimately giving it a speed as it moves away from the magnetic field.