A 2.0 cm×2.0 cm square loop of wire with resistance 0.010 Ω has one edge parallel to a long straight wire. The near edge of the loop is 1.0 cm from the wire. The current in the wire is increasing at the rate of 100 A/s. What is the current in the loop?
CALC A 10 cm×10 cm square loop of wire lies in the xy-plane. The magnetic field in this region of space is , where t is in s. What is the emf induced in the loop at (a) t = 0.5 s and (b) t = 1.0 s?
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Key Concepts
Faraday's Law of Electromagnetic Induction
Magnetic Flux
Induced EMF Calculation
At t = 0 s, the current in the circuit in FIGURE EX30.35 is I0. At what time in μs is the current (1/2)I0?
CALC An 8.0 cm×8.0 cm square loop is halfway into a magnetic field perpendicular to the plane of the loop. The loop's mass is 10 g and its resistance is 0.010 Ω. A switch is closed at t = 0 s, causing the magnetic field to increase from 0 to 1.0 T in 0.010 s. Hint: What is the impulse on the loop? With what speed is the loop 'kicked' away from the magnetic field?
FIGURE P30.47 shows a 1.0-cm-diameter loop with R = 0.50 Ω inside a 2.0-cm-diameter solenoid. The solenoid is 8.0 cm long, has 120 turns, and carries the current shown in the graph. A positive current is cw when seen from the left. Determine the current in the loop at t = 0.010 s.
A 100-turn, 2.0-cm-diameter coil is at rest with its axis vertical. A uniform magnetic field 60° away from vertical increases from 0.50 T to 1.50 T in 0.60 s. What is the induced emf in the coil?
The switch in FIGURE EX30.32 has been in position 1 for a long time. It is changed to position 2 at t = 0 s. What is the first time at which the current is maximum?