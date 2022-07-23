Induced EMF Calculation

To calculate the induced emf in the loop at specific times, one must first determine the magnetic field at those times and then compute the magnetic flux through the loop. The emf can be found by differentiating the magnetic flux with respect to time. This involves substituting the values of the magnetic field into the flux equation and applying the appropriate time derivatives to find the induced emf at t = 0.5 s and t = 1.0 s.